BELTON — Five Belton vocalists were named as some of the top student musicians in Texas.
Belton High School seniors Kara Fish and Gracie Krieg, juniors Ethan Matous and Rachel Schiller, and sophomore Jackson Reasoner were named to the Texas All-State Choirs, according to the Belton school district.
This is the first time Gracie, Ethan, Jackson and Rachel have been named to All-State Choir. Kara has been named to it three years in a row.
Kara will perform in the All-State Mixed Choir. Gracie and Rachel will sing as part of the All-State Treble Choir. Ethan and Jackson will be a part of the All-State Tenor and Bass Choir.
Students selected to perform in All-State concerts have gone through a rigorous audition process at the state level. Being named to All State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive, according to the Belton Independent School District.
Only 2.6 percent of musicians who audition become All-State musicians, according to the Texas Music Educator Association — the group that puts together the All-State concerts.
“We are so proud of Kara, Gracie, Ethan, Jackson and Rachel for their hard work and commitment to excellence,” interim Superintendent Robin Battershell said. “To be selected for this prestigious honor is significant for these students, their families and our Fine Arts Department.”
The five students will perform and work with music clinicians during TMEA’s convention in San Antonio this week.
“Being selected for an All-State Choir reflects both skill and dedication,” choir director Tonya Lovorn said. “The Belton High School Choir is so proud to have five of its members representing our school and community at this year’s TMEA Convention. The individual success of each of these vocalists serves as an inspiring example to so many.”