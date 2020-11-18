The cities of Temple and Belton recently submitted a few dozen road and trail projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars for a regional transportation plan.
The Temple and Belton Councils, in recent weeks, signed off on their cities’ top transportation projects for the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Mobility 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan update.
Temple submitted a list of 18 projects that would cost around $145.7 million, according to a staff report. Belton’s list had 22 projects estimated to cost $166.3 million, according to the city.
Bob van Til, Belton’s interim planning director, said the transportation plan is all about road and livability projects that are important to the region.
“So they connect, in some way, to some regional context,” van Til said. “We believe all the projects we’re talking about here meet those criteria.”
Temple’s top trail project is the first phase of the Georgetown Railroad Trail, a proposed sidewalk that would run the length of the former tracks in South Temple. The first piece of the proposal would see the construction of a 10-foot wide hike-and-bike trail from South 31st Street to South Fifth Street with a connection to Raye-Allen Elementary, 5015 S. Fifth St.
Jason Deckman, a planner for Temple, said that project may soon be underway. He said the abandonment of the railroad may be complete within the next three months. Once that happens, Deckman said, Temple can begin to move forward with its planned trail.
“That’s a huge step — that is giant,” Temple Council member Susan Long said.
Temple City Manager Brynn Myers pointed out that because it is the city’s top quality-of-life project for KTMPO, it will earn additional points when the state begins considering projects for funding.
Nearly $91.4 million in funding is available over the next three years, with millions more in the coming decades, according to a city of Temple presentation.
Other proposals the city of Temple put on its priority list include the second phase of the Outer Loop West project; adding turn lanes on state Highway 95; improving and widening sidewalks along East Central Avenue and on First and Third Streets downtown.
Belton added four new road projects to its list — which already includes the widening of Loop 121; the proposed Lake-to-Lake Road; and the East Sixth Avenue beautification proposal. All four of the road proposals focus on South Belton.
One addition is focused on Shanklin Road and would eventually help traffic around the Belton school district’s 109-acre property on Loop 121. The tract is a likely candidate for future schools.
“Shanklin Road is designed to assist with the development of the school site on the loop and it’ll also connect down to Shanklin Road, which runs east to west and connects on through to Three Creeks Boulevard and out to the outer loop and (FM) 436 past Interstate 35,” van Til said.
Belton also wants to see Southwest Parkway extended from Loop 121 to Shanklin Road. It also wants Toll Bridge Road widened from Elmer King Road to Shanklin Road.
“It has some significant development pressure — as do all the other projects,” van Til said. “That’s one way to accommodate that particular project and projects around it because it is of regional significance in that area.”