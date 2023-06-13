The Longest Day

Volunteers Tommi Fettig, left, with Texas Medical Home Health; Daronna Ford with Temple Garden of Memories and Heritage Funeral Home; Jeff Davison with Horizon Bank; Samantha Beevers with Baylor Scott & White; and Ashley Hudson with Rapid Recovery pack up lunches in 2018 during The Longest Day, a fundraising event put on each year by Visiting Angels that raises money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

 Janice Gibbs/Telegram

A Central Texas organization will cook out in Temple on Thursday to raise money for Alzheimer’s disease research.