A Temple resident escaped a mobile home fire early Tuesday but the owner’s dog was killed, officials said.
The incident occurred about midnight Tuesday at Bluebonnet Estates Mobile Home Park, 901 Young Ave.
Upon arrival, Temple Fire & Rescue crews found flames showing from the mobile home and the resident inside the house was able to get out without any injuries, according to a news release.
The owner’s dog was killed in the fire.
Crews quickly extinguished the fire and had it under control at 12:23 a.m.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded with eight units.
The fire was filed as accidental, the release said.