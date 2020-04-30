A two-month investigation led to the arrest of a suspect on arson charges, a Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman said Thursday.
Daniel Mitchell, 20, was arrested by the Temple Fire Marshal’s Office in connection with a February break-in into a city facility.
Property was damaged and multiple golf carts were destroyed. Two of the carts were set on fire, with an estimated repair cost just under $37,500, said Santos Soto, Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman.
The Temple Fire Marshal’s Office worked with the Temple Police Department, Bell County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Fire Marshal’s Office in conducting these investigations. With their help, Temple Fire & Rescue has access to canines able to detect accelerants, drones for aerial observation and state of the art forensics equipment.