Due to a leak in a main distribution line, the Bell-Milam-Falls Water Supply Corp. has issued a boil water notice for customers in the southern area off Bartlett Plant from Aubrey Messer Road to FM 971 and from Granger to County Road 423.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption.
Water system officials will notify customers once it is no longer necessary to boil water. For information contact Robert Jekel at 1-800-826-4322.