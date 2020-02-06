SALADO — David Balat of the Texas Public Policy Foundation will speak Feb. 27 to the Salado Area Republican Women on “Healthcare 2020: The Republicans Answer to Medicare for All.”
The luncheon meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.
The meal costs $15 and will be provided by Lynette Jones of McCain’s. Everyone is welcome but reservations are needed for food and seating. Make your reservation to Shirley Stephenson by Monday, Feb. 24, at steppnup@embarqmail.com or call 254-338-5717.