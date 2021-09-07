The Temple Independent School District is setting the stage to inform voters about its upcoming $184.9 million bond election this November — a package that would fund a new elementary school, allow for a variety of infrastructure improvements and add 14 new classrooms to existing campuses.
Jon Wallin, a Temple ISD spokesman, said the district plans to engage with these stakeholders through a series of neighborhood presentations at each of its 13 main campuses.
“(Temple ISD Superintendent) Bobby Ott … will present an overview of the final called bond proposal that will appear on the ballot in the November election,” Wallin said. “The public is invited to attend any of the presentations, regardless of which school attendance zone in which they live.”
Bonham Middle School, 4600 Midway Drive in Temple, will be hosting the district’s first neighborhood presentation at 6 p.m. Thursday, according to Temple ISD.
Dan Posey, Temple ISD’s school board president, said these neighborhood presentations allow the district to be transparent and inclusive, while keeping the community informed.
“These neighborhood presentations are another way for us to ensure that these things happen,” Posey said in a news release. “I encourage all community members to attend one of these neighborhood presentations about the proposed bond package that prioritizes the needs of the district in terms of growth, facility improvements, safety and security, and equity in programs.”
Five additional neighborhood presentation sessions — each to begin at 6 p.m. — are scheduled this month: Thornton Elementary on Sept. 14, Temple High School on Sept. 15, Hector P. Garcia Elementary on Sept. 20, Meredith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy on Sept. 23, Western Hills Elementary on Sept. 27 and Cater Elementary on Sept. 28.
Meanwhile, the presentation schedule for the month of October may be accessed online at bit.ly/3nczLc4, according to Temple ISD.
“The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election is Oct. 2,” Wallin said. “Early voting will begin Oct. 18 and run through Oct. 29.”