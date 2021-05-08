One hundred years ago, the first production-model Temple farm tractor was fired up, put in gear and driven through a nearby field.
The Prairie Queen was born, and its owners hoped the powerful gas-powered tractor would plow under the competition.
That didn’t happen.
While John Deere, Ford, Farmall, Cat and others made thousands of tractors, Prairie Queen Manufacturing Co. made considerably fewer. Like five. Six if you count the prototype.
According to an article in the Temple Daily Telegram, the Prairie Queen company was formed in January 1920 by three
Temple residents — John Zoop, J. Walter Pane and W.A. Harrell. Harrell was advertising manager of the Telegram at the time.
The men invested $50,000 in a plan to build farm tractors in Temple, the newspaper reported.
The men opened an office at the intersection of East Central and South Second Street.
The Telegram, which had the inside scoop on the story, reported that Prairie Queen offices occupied the second floor above Brady & Black Hardware Store.
An assembly plant was built near the junction the Katy and Santa Fe railroads — according to the Telegram — near the current Avenue H railroad overpass.
The prototype tractor was presented to prospective buyers in late 1920 at a local airstrip — Woodlawn Flying Field — near the present-day intersection of Interstate 35 and SW H.K. Dodgen Loop.
“The demonstration was met with enthusiasm and orders were placed,” according to the Bartlett Tribune and News.
The first tractor built to sell rolled out of the plant in early May 2021 wearing a blue and gray paint job. It sold for $765 to a farmer in Lampasas, according to an early edition of the Standard Catalog of Farm Tractors. A second tractor — readied within weeks of the initial sale — was identical to the first. It found a home in Jarrell. Units three and four went to Burnet and Coryell counties. Another tractor was built, but no record of sale was found.
Prairie Queen tractors were powered by Victory engines built by Gray Motor Co. of Detroit.
Gray was originally called Gray Marine Motor Co., and it specialized in boat engines. The name was changed when the company started making motors for King automobiles and St. Louis-based Traffic Motor Co. trucks. Gray’s gas-powered Victory engine was modified for use in farm tractors and bulldozers, and according to reports by Temple and Bartlett newspapers, the first engine arrived in Temple in March 1920, long before a tractor was built to hold it.
The Victory engine was a simple, reliable design and produced great power at low engine revolutions.
The Prairie Queen was a small tractor for its time, according to the Standard Catalog of Farm Tractors. It was outfitted with spiked steel rear wheels designed to grip damp black land soil.
Production of the Prairie Queen ceased in 1922 as a result of growing economic depression.