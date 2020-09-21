BELTON — A dime may be coming off of the Belton Independent School District’s tax rate, but that does not necessarily mean some taxpayers will see a lower bill.
Belton ISD trustees — in a unanimous decision Monday evening — set the 2020-21 school year tax rate at $1.36 per $100 valuation. The previous rate was about $1.46, which was a 14-cent decrease from the 2018-19 tax.
The average taxpayer in Belton ISD — which covers Belton, West Temple, Morgan’s Point Resort and parts of unincorporated Bell County — would see a bill of $2,476.27. That is a $43.62 increase on last year’s bill of $2,432.65.
The district’s new tax was the same as its voter-approval rate — the highest figure the school board could set before automatically triggering an election so voters could ratify it.
Belton ISD’s no-new-revenue rate — which would bring in the same amount of revenue as the previous year — was about $1.35.
“The motion is going to read that we’re increasing taxes, but, as you heard, by the numbers, the tax rate is actually going down,” board Vice President Jeff Norwood said, referring to the state’s mandate that local governments must say they are increasing taxes because more revenue is being collected despite a lower rate.
The rate is projected to generate about $55 million in property tax revenue — a 5.3 percent increase from the 2019-20 budget. That is about $3 million more than last year, Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Land said.
Higher property values are driving the increases in property tax revenue. Belton ISD’s certified value increased 15.83 percent this year to nearly $4.3 billion, according to the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County. Last year, it was almost $3.7 billion.
“I want to also remind you that simply because we have an increase in total tax revenue that does not necessarily represent an increase in the amount of money that will be coming into the district,” Land told trustees. “Because when you couple it with state aid, there is an offset in the state aid side.”
House Bill 3 — the comprehensive school finance law the Texas Legislature approved in 2019 — compresses districts’ tax rates. The higher a district’s certified value is, the more the state will reduce their tax rate.
“When tax revenue goes up, a school district’s state aid goes down almost proportionately,” Land told the school board in July.
The tax rate was the last component for Belton ISD’s 2020-21 budget. The school board last month signed off on a $129.5 million budget.