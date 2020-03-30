The National Weather Service in Fort Worth issued a "Hazardous Weather Outlook" on Monday for portions of Central Texas. Severe thunderstorms, frequent lightning and quarter size hail are possible.
The Hazardous Weather Outlook includes Coryell, Bell, McLennan, Falls, Milam and Robertson counties.
Damaging winds also are possible south of Interstate 20 and east of Interstate 35 Monday afternoon.
Tuesday and Wednesday's forecast calls for partly sunny skies with highs reaching about 75 degrees. Thunderstorm chances will return to the region Thursday and continue periodically through the weekend.