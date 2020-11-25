The Bell County Commissioners Court has canceled its meeting set for Monday.
County spokesman James Stafford said the meeting cancellation is in part to allow county staff members to get back from Thanksgiving travel. He said the main reason for the cancellation though was the court not having any time sensitive issues that need a meeting to be voted on.
The next meeting of the Commissioners Court will now be on Monday, Dec. 7. The meeting will also be streamed online through the county’s website at www.bellcountytx.com.