SEATON — SPJST Lodge No. 47 got a robust response to its annual picnic Sunday at Seaton Star Hall.
James Skrabanek, 71, a lifelong SPJST member, was in charge of cooking the pork sausage links.
“We prepared them and smoked them on a barbecue pit Saturday,” he said. “We’re expecting to sell 1,000 plates. It’s a little more than usual. We’re anticipating a good crowd. People are out and about now.”
The menu also included fried chicken, potato salad, seven-day coleslaw, iced tea and dessert (cheesecake if you were lucky). Volunteers started serving at 11 a.m., with dine-in and drive-through takeout available.
Other activities included a bake sale of kolaches, cakes and pies. Under the pavilion, a polka jam featuring four different bands started at noon, with a little country and western thrown in. At 3 p.m. Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange began auctioning off an assortment of donated items.
Edwin Pechal, lodge president, said the lodge didn’t have the picnic last year. But in the fall of 2020 the lodge tried a simplified version of selling plates to go. The first time, he said, they sold 600 plates, and the second time it was 800.
“It’s great to have everybody out,” Pechal said of this year’s picnic. “Nobody walks around wearing a mask. For the auction we have more items than at our last picnic in 2019. People enjoy coming out. We all missed not having a picnic last year. We’re happy it’s back to normal.”
District SPJST director Jesse Pospisil said he was pleased with the turnout, even though he’s not a member of the local lodge.
“They always have such a good participation,” he said. “They always have people who come here from other districts to serve food. And they also have people that are not even SPJST members, and they are here every time something happens.”
SPJST organized in 1897 with 25 lodges and has about 31,000 members statewide, Pospisil said. “My district has four of the original lodges: Elgin, Granger, Cyclone and Buckholz.”
Members of the SPJST youth club helped with the takeout line and serving meals inside the dining hall. Some of the children wore award banners.
Amber Bartek of Little River-Academy, the lodge’s youth leader, said Koby Stone of Rogers, the district king, later won the competition for state SPJST king. Everhett Bartek of Little River-Academy won the title of district duke.
Kayla Young of Temple won district queen and Valora Young of Temple won district duchess.
The youth club has about 30 members and meets every first Sunday of the month, Bartek said. To be a member, the child’s family has to have an insurance policy with SPJST. The club does community projects and Czech heritage activities, she said.
Pechal said there will be a barbecue at the lodge the second weekend of July.