Area school districts are planning to either cancel classes or switch to virtual learning on Tuesday as freezing cold weather grips Bell County.
Districts pointed to dangerous road conditions and rolling power outages for their schedule shifts. The Texas Education Agency has allowed districts to apply for a waiver because of the power outages, according to local school officials.
The Belton Independent School District said Tuesday and Wednesday will be days off for all students. All campuses and district offices will be closed, according to a news release. The outages and rolling blackouts on power grid were a factor in the decision, according to the district.
“We recognize that this prolonged winter weather is impacting families across our Big Red Community in many ways and we are here to support you,” BISD spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox said. “If the weather disrupts your student’s ability to participate in virtual learning, please reach out to your teacher or principal to keep them updated on your situation when you are able to do so.”
Temple ISD will be closed to students and staff on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“There will be no in-person or remote learning those days,” TISD said. “We will communicate details regarding Thursday (classes) when we receive better information. Stay safe.”
Academy ISD switched to remote instruction on Monday and Tuesday.
“AISD will make a decision about Wednesday … on Monday, as the weather event plays out for this area,” Academy ISD said in a message on its site.
Salado ISD canceled classes Tuesday, the district said in a Monday morning post to Facebook.
Troy ISD — which was closed Friday because of the weather — also would be closed on Tuesday, according to the district.
Rogers ISD canceled Tuesday and Wednesday classes. Monday was a remote learning day for Rogers ISD, but the district said for students and parents to “do your best” and officials will work everything out.
“Too many staff and students without power,” Rogers ISD said in a Facebook post explaining why it shuttered Tuesday and Wednesday classes. “We want to reduce the stress … for all.”
Holland ISD will have a remote learning day on Tuesday.
“Details for the remainder of the school week will be announced ASAP. Please stay safe and warm,” Holland ISD said on Facebook.