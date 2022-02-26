Here are the local and statewide candidates on the ballot for Tuesday’s election

Bell County

David Blackburn – Bell County Judge – R

Paul A. Motz – County Court at Law No.1 – R

John Mischtian – County Court at Law No.2 – R

Rebecca DePew – County Court at Law No.3 – R

Joanna Flores Staton – District Clerk – R

Shelley Coston – County Clerk – R

Gaylon Evans – County Treasurer – R

Bobby Whitson – County Commissioner Precinct 2 – R

Chris Bray – County Commissioner Precinct 4 – R

Reese Davis – JP Precinct 1 – R

Theodore “Ted” Duffield – JP Precinct 1 – R

Cliff Coleman – JP Precinct 2 – R

Richard Sapp – JP Precinct 2 – R

Velva Johnson – JP Precinct 3 Place 1 – R

Keith Reed – JP Precinct 3 Place 1 – R

Larry Wilkey – JP Precinct 3 Place 2 – R

Steve Harris – JP Precinct 4 Place 2 – R

Mack Latimer – County Republican Party Chairman – R

Jeffery Ware - County Republican Party Chairman – R

Kurt Glass – County Court at Law No.2 – D

Stacey Wilson – County Commissioner Precinct 2 – D

Louie Minor – County Commissioner Precinct 4 – D

Nicola J. James – JP Precinct 4 Place 2 – D

Lynda Nash – Bell County Democratic Party Chairman – D

Raul Reyes – State Senator District 24 – R

Pete Flores – State Senator District 24 – R

Lamar Lewis – State Senator District 24 – R

Kathy Jones-Hospod – State Senator District 24 – D

Jeremy Kohlwes – State Senator District 24 – D

Brad Buckley – State Representative District 54 – R

Jonathan Hildner – State Representative District 54 – D

Hugh Shine – State Representative District 55 – R

Tristian T.D. Sanders – State Representative District 55 – D

Coryell County

Grant Kinsey – District Judge, 440th Judicial District – R

Joey Acfalle – County Judge – R

Jack Barcroft – County Judge – R

Celia J. Sellers – County Judge – R

Roger A. Miller – County Judge – R

John Lee – County Court at law – R

Becky Moore – District Clerk – R

Jennifer Newton – County Clerk – R

Randi McFarlin – County Treasurer – R

John Guinn – Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 – R

Gene Whittle –Democratic Party Chair – D

Raul Reyes – State Senator District 24 – R

Pete Flores – State Senator District 24 – R

Lamar Lewis – State Senator District 24 – R

Kathy Jones-Hospod – State Senator District 24 – D

Jeremy Kohlwes – State Senator District 24 – D

Shelby Slawson – State Representative District 59 – R

Falls County

Jay Elliott – County Judge – R

Cynthia Bigham Derry – County Judge – D

Jace Albright – County Judge – R

Laurie Reneau Smith – District Clerk – R

Tyler Scott – District Clerk – R

Elizabeth Coker-Perez – County Clerk – R

Sheryl Odenbach Pringle – County Treasurer – R

Preble Polk – Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 – R

Elizabeth Nelson – Republican Party Chair – R

Dennis D. Wilson – State Rep. District 13 – R

Angelia Orr – State Rep. District 13 – R

Cedric Davis Sr. – State Rep. District 13 – D

Cuevas Sean Peacock – State Rep. District 13 – D

Brian Birdwell – State Senator District No.22 – R

Lampasas County

Randy Hoyer – County Judge –R

Edith Wagner Harrison – District Clerk – R

Tasha Bates – County Clerk – R

Dianne Miller – County Clerk – R

Dee Ann Crawford – County Clerk – R

Melissa Karcher – County Treasurer – R

Paul Maples – County Surveyor – R

Gilbert Esparza – Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 – R

Dan Hause – Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 – R

Matilde Uvalle-Werlinger – Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 – R

Mandy Esparza – County Constable Precinct 4 – R

Wendy Daugherty – Republican Party Chair – R

Clayton Tucker – Democratic Party Chair – D

Raul Reyes – State Senator District 24 – R

Pete Flores – State Senator District 24 – R

Lamar Lewis – State Senator District 24 – R

Kathy Jones-Hospod – State Senator District 24 – D

Jeremy Kohlwes – State Senator District 24 – D

Craig Carter – State Representative District 68 – R

Gary W. Franklin – State Representative District 68 – R

David Spiller – State Representative District 68 – R

Mark Middleton – State Representative District 68 – R

Milam County

Steve Young – County Judge – R

Bill Whitmire – County Judge – R

Karen Berry – District Clerk – R

Jodi Morgan - County Clerk – R

Mike Clore – Sheriff – R

Linda Acosta – County Treasurer – R

Wyatt Dude Ferris – County Commissioner Precinct 2 – R

Douglas Baker – County Commissioner Precinct 2 – R

James Denman – County Commissioner Precinct 2 – R

Wesley Payne – County Commissioner Precinct 4 – R

Johny Andrews – County Commissioner Precinct 4 – R

Greg Hoelscher – Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 –R

Sam Berry – Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 – R

Andy Isaacs – Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 – R

Gary A. Northcott – Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 – R

Michelle Larkin – Democratic Party Chair – D

Charles Schwertner – State Senator District 5 – R

Trey Rutledge – State Representative District 17 – R

Jen Bezner – State Representative District 17 – R

Stan Gerdes – State Representative District 17 – R

Tom Glass – State Representative District 17 – R

Paul Pape – State Representative District 17 – R

Madeline Eden – State Representative District 17 – D

Governor

Gov. Greg Abbott – R

Danny Harrison – R

Don Huffines – R

Chad Prather – R

Kandy Kaye Horn – R

Paul Belew – R

Allen B. West – R

Rick Perry – R

Beto O’Rourke – D

Joy Diaz – D

Michael Cooper – D

Inocencio “Inno” Barrientez – D

Rich Wakeland – D

Lt. Governor

Dan Patrick - R

Trayce Bradford - R

Daniel Miller - R

Aaron Sorrells - R

Zach Vance - R

Todd M. Bullis - R

Carla Brailey - D

Michelle Beckley - D

Mike Collier - D

Attorney General

Ken Paxton – R

George P. Bush – R

Louie Gohmert – R

Eva Guzman – R

Rochelle Mercedes Garza – D

Lee Merritt – D

Joe Jaworski - D

Mike Fields – D

S. “TBONE” Raynor - D

Comptroller

Mark V. Goloby – R

Glenn Hegar – R

Janet T Dudding – D

Angel Luis Vega – D

Tim Mahoney – D

Land office commissioner

Dawn Buckingham - R

Jon Spiers - R

Ben Armenta - R

Tim Westley - R

Victor Avila - R

Don W. Minton - R

Rufus Lopez - R

Weston Martinez - R

Sandragrace Martinez – D

Jinny Suh – D

Michael Lange – D

Jay Kleberg – D

Commissioner of Agriculture

Carey A. Counsil – R

James White – R

Sid Miller – R

Ed Ireson – D

Susan Hays – D

Railroad Commissioner

Wayne Christian - R

Tom Slocum Jr. – R

Dawayne Tipton – R

Marvin “Sarge” Summers - R

Sarah Stogner – R

Luke Warford - D

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Debra Lehrmann – R

Erin A. Nowell – D

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Rebeca Huddle – R

Amanda Reichek - D

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

David J. Schenck – R

Evan Young – R

Julia Maldonado - D

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2

Mary Lou Keel - R

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5

Clint Morgan – R

Scott Walker – R

Dana Huffman - D

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6

Jesse F. McClure – R

Robert Johnson - D

Member, State Board of Education, District 10

Tom Maynard - R

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 4

Lesli R. Fitzpatrick – R

Beth Payan – D

Rosa Lopez Theofanis – D

Paula Knippa – D

District Judge, 169th Judicial District

Cari Starriott-Burnett - R

District Judge, 264th Judicial District

Paul L. LePak - R