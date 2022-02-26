Here are the local and statewide candidates on the ballot for Tuesday’s election
Bell County
David Blackburn – Bell County Judge – R
Paul A. Motz – County Court at Law No.1 – R
John Mischtian – County Court at Law No.2 – R
Rebecca DePew – County Court at Law No.3 – R
Joanna Flores Staton – District Clerk – R
Shelley Coston – County Clerk – R
Gaylon Evans – County Treasurer – R
Bobby Whitson – County Commissioner Precinct 2 – R
Chris Bray – County Commissioner Precinct 4 – R
Reese Davis – JP Precinct 1 – R
Theodore “Ted” Duffield – JP Precinct 1 – R
Cliff Coleman – JP Precinct 2 – R
Richard Sapp – JP Precinct 2 – R
Velva Johnson – JP Precinct 3 Place 1 – R
Keith Reed – JP Precinct 3 Place 1 – R
Larry Wilkey – JP Precinct 3 Place 2 – R
Steve Harris – JP Precinct 4 Place 2 – R
Mack Latimer – County Republican Party Chairman – R
Jeffery Ware - County Republican Party Chairman – R
Kurt Glass – County Court at Law No.2 – D
Stacey Wilson – County Commissioner Precinct 2 – D
Louie Minor – County Commissioner Precinct 4 – D
Nicola J. James – JP Precinct 4 Place 2 – D
Lynda Nash – Bell County Democratic Party Chairman – D
Raul Reyes – State Senator District 24 – R
Pete Flores – State Senator District 24 – R
Lamar Lewis – State Senator District 24 – R
Kathy Jones-Hospod – State Senator District 24 – D
Jeremy Kohlwes – State Senator District 24 – D
Brad Buckley – State Representative District 54 – R
Jonathan Hildner – State Representative District 54 – D
Hugh Shine – State Representative District 55 – R
Tristian T.D. Sanders – State Representative District 55 – D
Coryell County
Grant Kinsey – District Judge, 440th Judicial District – R
Joey Acfalle – County Judge – R
Jack Barcroft – County Judge – R
Celia J. Sellers – County Judge – R
Roger A. Miller – County Judge – R
John Lee – County Court at law – R
Becky Moore – District Clerk – R
Jennifer Newton – County Clerk – R
Randi McFarlin – County Treasurer – R
John Guinn – Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 – R
Gene Whittle –Democratic Party Chair – D
Raul Reyes – State Senator District 24 – R
Pete Flores – State Senator District 24 – R
Lamar Lewis – State Senator District 24 – R
Kathy Jones-Hospod – State Senator District 24 – D
Jeremy Kohlwes – State Senator District 24 – D
Shelby Slawson – State Representative District 59 – R
Falls County
Jay Elliott – County Judge – R
Cynthia Bigham Derry – County Judge – D
Jace Albright – County Judge – R
Laurie Reneau Smith – District Clerk – R
Tyler Scott – District Clerk – R
Elizabeth Coker-Perez – County Clerk – R
Sheryl Odenbach Pringle – County Treasurer – R
Preble Polk – Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 – R
Elizabeth Nelson – Republican Party Chair – R
Dennis D. Wilson – State Rep. District 13 – R
Angelia Orr – State Rep. District 13 – R
Cedric Davis Sr. – State Rep. District 13 – D
Cuevas Sean Peacock – State Rep. District 13 – D
Brian Birdwell – State Senator District No.22 – R
Lampasas County
Randy Hoyer – County Judge –R
Edith Wagner Harrison – District Clerk – R
Tasha Bates – County Clerk – R
Dianne Miller – County Clerk – R
Dee Ann Crawford – County Clerk – R
Melissa Karcher – County Treasurer – R
Paul Maples – County Surveyor – R
Gilbert Esparza – Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 – R
Dan Hause – Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 – R
Matilde Uvalle-Werlinger – Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 – R
Mandy Esparza – County Constable Precinct 4 – R
Wendy Daugherty – Republican Party Chair – R
Clayton Tucker – Democratic Party Chair – D
Raul Reyes – State Senator District 24 – R
Pete Flores – State Senator District 24 – R
Lamar Lewis – State Senator District 24 – R
Kathy Jones-Hospod – State Senator District 24 – D
Jeremy Kohlwes – State Senator District 24 – D
Craig Carter – State Representative District 68 – R
Gary W. Franklin – State Representative District 68 – R
David Spiller – State Representative District 68 – R
Mark Middleton – State Representative District 68 – R
Milam County
Steve Young – County Judge – R
Bill Whitmire – County Judge – R
Karen Berry – District Clerk – R
Jodi Morgan - County Clerk – R
Mike Clore – Sheriff – R
Linda Acosta – County Treasurer – R
Wyatt Dude Ferris – County Commissioner Precinct 2 – R
Douglas Baker – County Commissioner Precinct 2 – R
James Denman – County Commissioner Precinct 2 – R
Wesley Payne – County Commissioner Precinct 4 – R
Johny Andrews – County Commissioner Precinct 4 – R
Greg Hoelscher – Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 –R
Sam Berry – Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 – R
Andy Isaacs – Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 – R
Gary A. Northcott – Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 – R
Michelle Larkin – Democratic Party Chair – D
Charles Schwertner – State Senator District 5 – R
Trey Rutledge – State Representative District 17 – R
Jen Bezner – State Representative District 17 – R
Stan Gerdes – State Representative District 17 – R
Tom Glass – State Representative District 17 – R
Paul Pape – State Representative District 17 – R
Madeline Eden – State Representative District 17 – D
Governor
Gov. Greg Abbott – R
Danny Harrison – R
Don Huffines – R
Chad Prather – R
Kandy Kaye Horn – R
Paul Belew – R
Allen B. West – R
Rick Perry – R
Beto O’Rourke – D
Joy Diaz – D
Michael Cooper – D
Inocencio “Inno” Barrientez – D
Rich Wakeland – D
Lt. Governor
Dan Patrick - R
Trayce Bradford - R
Daniel Miller - R
Aaron Sorrells - R
Zach Vance - R
Todd M. Bullis - R
Carla Brailey - D
Michelle Beckley - D
Mike Collier - D
Attorney General
Ken Paxton – R
George P. Bush – R
Louie Gohmert – R
Eva Guzman – R
Rochelle Mercedes Garza – D
Lee Merritt – D
Joe Jaworski - D
Mike Fields – D
S. “TBONE” Raynor - D
Comptroller
Mark V. Goloby – R
Glenn Hegar – R
Janet T Dudding – D
Angel Luis Vega – D
Tim Mahoney – D
Land office commissioner
Dawn Buckingham - R
Jon Spiers - R
Ben Armenta - R
Tim Westley - R
Victor Avila - R
Don W. Minton - R
Rufus Lopez - R
Weston Martinez - R
Sandragrace Martinez – D
Jinny Suh – D
Michael Lange – D
Jay Kleberg – D
Commissioner of Agriculture
Carey A. Counsil – R
James White – R
Sid Miller – R
Ed Ireson – D
Susan Hays – D
Railroad Commissioner
Wayne Christian - R
Tom Slocum Jr. – R
Dawayne Tipton – R
Marvin “Sarge” Summers - R
Sarah Stogner – R
Luke Warford - D
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
Debra Lehrmann – R
Erin A. Nowell – D
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
Rebeca Huddle – R
Amanda Reichek - D
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
David J. Schenck – R
Evan Young – R
Julia Maldonado - D
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2
Mary Lou Keel - R
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
Clint Morgan – R
Scott Walker – R
Dana Huffman - D
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6
Jesse F. McClure – R
Robert Johnson - D
Member, State Board of Education, District 10
Tom Maynard - R
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 4
Lesli R. Fitzpatrick – R
Beth Payan – D
Rosa Lopez Theofanis – D
Paula Knippa – D
District Judge, 169th Judicial District
Cari Starriott-Burnett - R
District Judge, 264th Judicial District
Paul L. LePak - R