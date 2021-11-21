Emma McAlister Warner was a woman on her feet and ahead of her time. Back her day, her mere presence was a novelty. Little did she realize in 1883 she would be a pioneer in Bell County retail history as its first “sales lady.” Back in Emma’s time, stores hired only men, although women did most of the shopping and household management.
As cash registers whirr with Black Friday sales this week (and every day until Santa shows up), no one gives thanks for Emma and those who followed her as store employees and what is now euphemistically called “sales associates.”
Some analysts credit this fall’s slowing of the pandemic and supply shortages. Surveys show that 40% of consumers already have launched holiday shopping earlier than last year.
Although foot traffic is expected to be down between 10% and 15% from prepandemic 2019, in-store traffic slowly has been climbing since early August.
Number-crunchers say most shoppers (72%) intend to take advantage of holiday sales; nearly half of shoppers plan to jump into the Black Friday fray, compared to 38% who said they will punch up their computers for Cyber Monday.
As the area’s first “sales lady,” Warner (1862-1942) told the Temple Daily Telegram in a 1931 interview that farmers would stare at her as she worked at a downtown Temple dry goods store beginning in 1883. She apparently laughed it off and made friends with customers — many of whom became loyal to her and her store. She didn’t intend to be a trailblazer. Her husband, a Santa Fe railroad engineer, was stationed in Temple, and she needed the job.
While storeowners in the 1890s relished the idea of ledger sheets in the black, store employees got the blues. Christmas presented special problems for Temple’s store workers. With no state or federal wage-and-hour laws, merchants dictated employees’ work hours and conditions.
According to 19th-century labor records, the average retail male employee earned $10 weekly for more than 80 hours of work, while receiving no holidays, no sick pay, no pensions and no insurance.
Women fared worse. “Cash girls” — another name for female retail clerks — worked 16 hours daily, seven days a week during holiday seasons and earned an average of $2 a week. So, women such as Emma Warner remained ahead of their time but behind on their paychecks.
By 1890, the Retail Clerks National Protective Union (later renamed the Retail Clerks International Union) formed by the American Federation of Labor representing retail employees. Samuel Gompers (1850-1924), famed union leader, founded the American Federation of Labor.
In the early 20th century, Temple was a union stronghold in railroad shops, construction trades and some industrial professions. By 1900, Gompers’ representatives traveled the Central Texas hinterlands between Austin and Waco, recruiting members for the Retail Clerks Union, among others. Temple’s first Retail Clerks Union was chartered shortly afterward.
In just a month, 25 Temple retail clerks had signed up in the union, adding their affiliation along with 17 other retail clerk locals across the state. Included in the union were cashiers, sales personnel and customer representatives. At its onset in 1890, the union had 3,000 members nationwide, growing dramatically to more than 50,000 by 1904.
Early in the Retail Clerks Union history, members fought for better wages, shorter hours and equal pay for equal work, prompting increased membership in Temple Retail Clerks Union over the next 15 years.
Members finally cemented a solid contract by early 1917. Under the new agreement, men’s workday would be 10 hours a day; women could work only nine hours daily, except on Saturdays when 9 p.m. was the mandated closing hour for all stores. Clerks agreed to work three hours overtime on five days preceding Christmas, but women could not work more than 54 hours in any one week.
The AFL’s consistent recruitment push was successful, and Temple merchants were willing to negotiate. By April 1917, Retail Clerks Union representatives reported they signed contracts with 95% of Temple merchants.
That year, Bell County welcomed its own union publication, and the Retail Clerks Union was among the most prominent featured. Robert McKinley (1878-1949), editor of the Temple-based magazine, The Wage Earner, reported that the Temple Retail Merchants’ Association “decided to be fair and encourage the clerks’ union.”
Also helping was other unions’ fraternal solidarity that came to the clerks’ aid by putting economic pressure on Temple storekeepers. Members of various railroad and construction unions began taking their trade away from Temple until merchants welcomed unionized employees, McKinley reported.
That prompted Temple merchants to realize that if they couldn’t beat them, they needed to join them. After all, the unions and downtown stores had common adversaries. Big out-of-town mail-order houses such as Montgomery Ward and Sears Roebuck proffered their catalogues to homebodies who could order by mail everything from clothing to furniture to gravestones. They were the equivalent threat as online merchandisers are nowadays.
“Each $100 sent to some concern handling sweat-shop-made goods takes from Temple wage earners a certain percent due their families,” McKinley said.
In turn, the union supported the Young Men’s Business League, the Temple Chamber of Commerce and other civic boosters as they sponsored projects to stimulate business traffic and to lure more manufacturing industries to town.
“While we are inviting farmers to come and trade in Temple and capital to locate here, we could show our appreciation for what we already have by insisting that our merchants buy Temple-manufactured products,” McKinley wrote.
Although the Retail Clerks Union experienced strong growth early in the 20th century, the economic depression of the 1930s nearly wiped it out. Nationwide membership dropped. As a result, employers began cutting pay and replacing older workers with younger workers who would accept lower wages.
This year’s shopping post-pandemic frenzy has sparked nationwide pleas for better pay, fair schedules and health care for retail workers.