John Reese Hutka

John Reese Hutka, 19, of Temple, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony charge. He was freed from the Bell County Jail after posting a $50,000 bond, records show.

A Temple 19-year-old was indicted Wednesday for evading police after attacking a woman.

