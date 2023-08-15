A Temple 19-year-old was indicted Wednesday for evading police after attacking a woman.
John Reese Hutka was indicted by a Bell County grand jury for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony charge. He was freed from the Bell County Jail after posting a $50,000 bond, records show.
At about 11:30 p.m. on June 7, Temple police were on patrol in the 3800 block of Trailwood Drive after a woman reported that her son assaulted her and she was afraid of his return. The woman gave police a description of a Honda he drives and a photograph of the teen.
The officer later observed a maroon/brown Honda with a single male occupant that drove past his marked patrol vehicle, left the area and then returned, flashed his lights at the officer and then left again, according to an arrest affidavit.
Almost an hour later, on June 8, the officer saw the Honda park in the driveway of the woman’s home and saw a white male approach the front door .
The officer called out to Hutka, who “saw the officer and immediately headed to his vehicle,” the affidavit said. “Mr. Hutka got in the vehicle and departed the scene at a high rate of speed.”
Another officer on patrol in the area early that morning spotted the Honda “driving without its lights on…and heard the vehicle’s wheels strike the curb,” the affidavit said. The officer activated his emergency light as he initiated a pursuit.
“The vehicle did not pull over but instead fled from Officer Cook at a high rate of speed,” the affidavit said. “Officer Cook was unable to catch the vehicle and discontinued the pursuit.”
The vehicle was later found parked at a home on Kasberg Drive, the affidavit said.
Hutka’s bond was later reduced on June 28, 478th District Court records show. He was required to participate in an outpatient mental health program since he was on probation for a juvenile sentence, have no contact with his mother and is required to stay 1,000 feet away from her. He is also required to live in Milam County with a relative who works for the Rockdale Police Department, court records showed.
Hutka will appear before Judge Wade Faulkner for an arraignment hearing at 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 25. He also has a pretrial hearing at 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 22 in the same courtroom, records showed.