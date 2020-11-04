A new sheriff has been elected in Falls County.
Joe Lopez defeated incumbent Sheriff Richard “Ricky” Martin Scaman III — currently under indictment for sex-related charges — in the race for Falls County Sheriff, the Falls County Elections Department said.
Lopez garnered 59 percent votes compared to 41 percent for Scaman.
Lopez, a law enforcement officer since 1984, is a Marlin native.
The first count of the Falls County indictment issued in September alleges on Aug. 5 that Scaman — arrested by the Texas Rangers — intentionally sexually touched a woman without her consent.
Count two said Scaman knowingly injured the same woman by groping and inappropriately touching her sexually. The woman in the first two counts of the indictment was a city of Marlin public servant who Scaman knew, according to the indictment.
In the third count, the indictment claims Scaman sexually harassed the victim by making unwelcome sexual advances or asking her for sexual favors or other conduct of a sexual nature. A fourth count claimed Scaman on about April 1 made “unwelcome sexual advances” or asked for sexual favors from another woman — made clear by reportedly groping her. Scaman allegedly made his intentions and desires known through his office as sheriff, the indictment said.
The fifth count said Scaman assaulted the second woman — an employee at the Falls County Jail — and hurt her by pushing her against a wall and sexually groping her.
The Falls County Sheriff’s office said chief deputy Derick Johnson is the acting sheriff after Scaman’s peace officer license was suspended after his indictment.
This wasn’t the first time Falls County female employees filed complaints and lawsuits against Scaman. Those claims were for sexual assault and sexual harassment. The cases, filed in 2018, were dismissed.