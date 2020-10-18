One lane of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Temple will be temporarily closed between the railroad tracks and Avenue D starting Monday.
The closure is expected to last until Nov. 6, the city of Temple announced in a news release.
All residents on Avenue E and 10th Street will have access to MLK Jr. Drive. Traffic from Avenue E will be detoured to a temporary roadway at the intersection of Avenue E and MLK Jr. Drive. As construction progresses, access will be maintained for residents in the area, the city said.
Drivers are urged to use caution and obey all warning signs in the area.
The closure is part of an ongoing project to reconstruct Avenue C between South Main Street and South MLK Jr. Drive.
Residents with questions about the project can contact the city’s Engineering Department at 254-298-5660.