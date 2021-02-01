Three Belton men were arrested on aggravated assault charges after police were called to a family disturbance over the weekend.
Belton Police Department officers responded to the disturbance at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Beal Street, spokeswoman Candice Griffin said.
The family members — Trevor Trevino, 22; Jacob Trevino, 24; and Gilbert Trevino, 55 — were arrested and charged after an investigation revealed that Gilbert Trevino and Jacob Trevino assaulted another family member with brass knuckles and a vacuum cleaner, Griffin said.
“During the investigation it was determined that Trevor attempted to conceal evidence of the assault,” Griffin said. “Gilbert, Jacob, and Trevor were all taken into custody for their involvement.”
Gilbert and Jacob Trevino were both charged with two counts of aggravated assault, third-degree felonies. Trevor Trevino was arrested on a Falls County warrant for burglary, a first-degree felony. He also faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.
All three men remained in custody Monday at the Bell County Jail. Trevor Trevino’s bond was set at $103,000. Bonds were not yet set for Gilbert Trevino and Jacob Trevino.
Motorist charged after disturbance
A Temple motorist was arrested in Belton after a disturbance was reported in the 2700 block of the Interstate 35 frontage road, Griffin said.
The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. Sunday.
Moises Ramirez, 44, was taken into custody on a driving while intoxicated charge, Griffin said.
He remained in the Bell County Jail Monday where he faces an unknown third-degree felony. His bond had not been set, jail records show.