The Temple High School Air Force JROTC will honor local veterans by holding a Veterans Day Pass-In-Review ceremony from 9:30-10:05 a.m. Thursday.
The public Veterans Day event — scheduled in the Temple High School competition gym — will start at 9:30 a.m. Veterans and community members are encouraged to attend.
The Pass-In-Review ceremony will be modified slightly from the normal outdoor format to accommodate the indoor setting, Temple ISD officials said.
Temple High is located at 415 N. 31st St.
• The Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 S. Mitchell St. in Belton, will hold a Veterans Day reception and program on Wednesday morning.
The reception will be at 8:30 a.m. and the program will run from 9-10 a.m.
The event is to “celebrate and honor veterans,” a flyer said.
• The American Legion Post No. 133 in Temple will hold its annual Veterans Day program at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The post, located at 1300 S. 25th St., will honor veterans by pinning nine Vietnam veterans and recognizing post veterans who died.
The Temple Police Department will be the colors. The speaker is Maj. Derek Ruschhaupt from the Texas National Guard.
• The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Veterans Day Celebration and Sign Dedication Ceremony for the Patriot Way and Brick Walk Project at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at 412 E. Central Ave., Belton. This event is open to the public.
The ceremony, which will be held outdoors at 412 E. Central Ave. in Belton, is open to the public and will feature Belton High’s JROTC, community leaders, local Veterans of Foreign Wars commanders, and brass music. Although commemorative bricks have been added to the site regularly since it was established in 2009, Randy Pittenger, the president of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, said he is excited to further honor local veterans.
• The annual Central Texas Community Veterans Day Parade will be in downtown Killeen starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, with the float line up at 10 a.m. There will be a short ceremony in front of City Hall at 10:30 a.m. The 2-mile route will go from College Street, to Avenue D, Eighth Street, Sprott Street, Gray Street, and ending at Avenue C. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to find parking and spots along the route to watch. To register for the parade, go to centex-avac.org.
• The city of Kempner will hold a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday at Sylvia Tucker Memorial Park, 12641 E. U.S. Highway 190. Fort Hood Garrison Commander Col. Chad Foster will be the featured guest speaker.
The city of Harker Heights will hold a virtual Veterans Day ceremony at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Go to the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page to view the event, https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspr/.
• The Warrior Angels in Boots 5K will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Salado Middle School, 1169 Williams Road, Salado. This event will recognize and celebrate military service members, as well as local police, fire, and EMS personnel. Registration is $25 per person. Proceeds will benefit the non-profit, Boot Campaign. Go to https://bit.ly/31fHehn to sign up in advance and for more information.