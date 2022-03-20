A woman determined the fate and future of what would become Baylor Scott & White. Without her, the institution in its formative years could not have excelled in surgery.
Dr. Claudia Potter (1881-1970) joined Temple Sanitarium, the early name for the medical institution, just two years after the hospital opened in 1904. March is Women’s History Month, so it’s time to celebrate women who worked in obscurity while men took the spotlight.
This is certainly true in Bell County medicine.
Potter lived in the shadow of famous surgeons for her entire career, putting patients asleep and then waking them up. She finally got the last word because she outlived them all and left a remarkably candid memoir composed long after the hospital’s founders had died.
According to documentation with the Texas Historical Commission and the official history of the Texas Society of Anesthesiologists, Potter is considered the first full-time anesthesiologist in Texas and
maybe the second or third full-time woman anesthesiologist in the nation. Potter’s was the first full-time practice in Texas — male or female. Early in the 20th century, many Texas physicians at the time coupled anesthesia with their other practices.
Potter was determined to be a doctor. “All my life from early childhood, I had said I was going to be a doctor. I had a burning ambition to make good in my work and had unlimited energy,” she wrote in her memoirs.
By the late 1890s, Texas had a scattered population of women physicians, including a woman professor at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, then the state’s only physician-training center.
Potter’s medical training toughened her. During her training, a malcontent tried to block her receiving an internship because she was a woman, but her classmates — all men — threatened to resign in solidarity if she were dismissed.
Eventually, Potter graduated 11th in her class in 1904, the only woman in her class of 23 and the sixth woman to graduate from the medical department since its beginning in 1890.
As a medical student, Potter attended a few lectures and had some experience administering ether. Nevertheless, anesthesia remained “more of an art than a science,” she said.
Still, she was determined to learn as much as she could. “I read everything I could find on the subject and visited the large clinics,” she said.
Co-founder of the medical institution bearing his name, Dr. Arthur Carroll Scott Sr. (1865-1940) hired her in 1906 while his medical partner, Dr. Raleigh R. White Jr. (1871-1917) was out of town. Scott hired her as “anesthetist, pathologist, house doctor, stretcher boy and general flunky.” She was expected to do her own typing and clerical work, while the male doctors had secretaries.
Working among the surgeons and their egos was challenging. Irritated that Scott had hired — gasp! — a woman, White insisted on keeping her on monthly probation. When she retired from Scott & White in 1947, she quipped that her probation had lasted more than four decades.
She later asked White why he was opposed to a woman doctor. His reply: “Well, I figure if they had the conceit of a normal woman and the conceit of the average doctor, the combination would be more than I could take.”
Early in her career, she earned $420 annually, plus room and board — which meant living in a student nurses’ dormitory. At that same time, the average Texas physician earned about $2,000 a year.
She remained focused on patients, not paychecks.
“Our work, the recovery of our patients, was the foremost thought of all of us. I don’t think anybody had enough money to worry about in those days — I know I did not.”
Potter traveled in 1908 to Johns Hopkins School of Medicine to study a new method of administering nitrous oxide anesthesia in scientifically measured doses by machine — “more pleasant and recovery more rapid,” she said.
Potter brought the nitrous oxide machine back to Temple. The crude 8-inch-high mask weighed about a pound, and was heavy and clumsy to maintain over a patient’s face.
Nevertheless, Potter called this rudimentary step the “beginning of scientific anesthesia in Texas.” “I think I was the first in the state to introduce its use (nitrous oxide administered by machine),” she said. That first mask is now in the Baylor Scott & White Archives.
From before 1920 through her retirement, she also trained and supervised more than a dozen nurse anesthetists — all women.
Despite her essential service to the institution, she was not given the same regard as her male colleagues. White ordered her to “borrow a nurse’s cap” and to attend to a sick patient.
She told the Temple Daily Telegram in 1963: “In an emergency, I would borrow a nurse’s cap and substitute as a special nurse. I’d work all day as an M.D. and then do that (work as a nurse) at night — when they couldn’t get anyone else for a real sick patient.”
Potter endured, leaving her memoirs as a revealing glimpse of Bell County medicine in its formative years.
Through it all, she remained grateful. “Many doctors have come and gone during my stay — some good and some good riddance, in my humble judgment. Most of my life has been spent in this hospital. It has had its ups and downs, a full life, with its share of joys and sorrows, laughter and tears, barrels of the latter, a moderate amount of success, a full measure of failures, but I can truthfully say, in retrospect, I wish I could live it all over.”
Eventually honored as a pioneer in her field, Potter was a charter member of Texas Society of Medical Anesthetists, chartered in 1939, and served as its president in 1947-48, when the society reorganized as the Texas Society of Anesthesiologists.