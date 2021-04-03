Patients in the emergency department at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center are often greeted with smiles — and sometimes a wagging tail.
The Temple hospital has expanded its Pawsitive Pals program with the arrival of Gigi, a certified therapy dog from Canine Companions. Gigi joins Lorenzo, who has been greeted with hugs and compassionate snuggles from patients and co-workers for three years.
The newest addition to McLane’s Pawsitive Pals team loves the attention she receives, according to handlers Laura Ingram and Rebecca Holmstrom.
“She definitely gets excited when visiting patients,” Ingram said. “She greets them with a wag, and she enjoys what she does.”
Gigi and Lorenzo provide therapeutic support and a sense of safety to young pediatric patients in the hospital emergency department.
“Rebecca and I are very grateful to have Gigi as the newest addition to our team because we know she will give a sense of security to our most vulnerable patients,” Ingram said. “The kids light up when they see her — she helps them feel more comfortable. Hospitals can be scary for children.”
“In addition to being an excellent tool for compassionate patient care, Gigi has already been a refreshing source of therapy for our trauma and emergency staff as well,” she said.
Ingram said Gigi and Lorenzo pull full-time shifts at McLane’s.
“They work 40-hour weeks,” she said.
At the end of the workday, Gigi goes home with Ingram to relax.
Since 1975, Canine Companions has bred, raised and trained service dogs to assist people with disabilities and inspire clients with special needs.
Gigi responds to 40 commands and can pull toy wagons, push drawers closed and retrieve items. She has specific commands that allow her to calmly interact with pediatric patients and their families.
The children’s hospital treats around 30,000 patients in its emergency department and has more than 3,000 outpatient visits every year. With a recent expansion, these numbers have increased.
Gigi will be used to service the physical and psychological needs of patients, patient families and medical staff for health and recovery processes.
“Thanks to our three-year collaboration with Canine Companions, both patients and staff have benefited from the therapeutic cuddles delivered by our Pawsitive Pals program,” said Dr. Dominic Lucia, chief medical officer of McLane’s Children’s Medical Center.