BELTON — A Belton man was indicted on a felony charge after authorities say he allegedly beat a pregnant woman and tried to strangle her with a balloon string.
Isai Dominguez, 24, was indicted by a grand jury last week on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a pregnant person.
If convicted, he could face up to 10 years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.
According to an arrest affidavit, Belton Police Department officers responded to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple on June 13 to an assault family violence call that happened in their jurisdiction.
Once at the hospital, officers interviewed the victim who told them Dominguez allegedly slammed her face against a wall and kicked her in the stomach after arguing about her cellphone, the affidavit said.
“She said the assault started when (Dominguez) came from work and had begun drinking,” the affidavit said. “She advised that when she was gathering her things and her birthday presents for her daughter in order to leave (Dominguez) began to assault her. (The victim) stated that (Dominguez) tried to wrap the strings from balloons around her neck as well).”
During their investigation, officers learned the victim was 20 weeks pregnant, and Dominguez was aware of the pregnancy, according to the affidavit.
Dominguez posted a $30,000 bond on June 29, jail records show.
He is due in court on Dec. 17 for an arraignment hearing, court records show.