In the four weeks that Julie Sullivan has been working at a Brooklyn hospital, conditions have changed.
Sullivan, a respiratory therapist at Dell Children’s Hospital in Austin, headed to New York in early April after talking to a friend who worked at the Brooklyn hospital about how overwhelmed the hospital was with patients with coronavirus. She was able to get a leave of absence from her job.
Sullivan, a Temple resident, is providing care to COVID-19 patients who are on ventilators.
Patients continue to die but the majority of the people being admitted now are less sick, she said.
Last week, the hospital celebrated the discharge of its 850th coronavirus-free patient.
Also, staff members who were home sick with the coronavirus when Sullivan arrived are returning to work. Travelers, such as Sullivan, have made up most of the staff for the past couple of months.
“I shared patients with two nurses who were back for the first time since early April,” she said.
They discussed what it was like being sick with a virus they had seen wipe out the lives of so many people, Sullivan said.
The fear they experienced was clear as they talked about being quarantined alone, and fighting and praying they didn’t end up like so many they had cared for, she said. They described what it was like in the beginning as the tide of patients trickled in, then flowed, then overwhelmed the staff.
“I won’t lie and say I don’t experience fear,” Sullivan said. “I fear for myself, but especially for the new friends I have made. I wonder how have we all managed to dodge the bullet. They started seeing these patients coming in around mid-March, and didn’t get sick themselves until four weeks later.”
Patients are still dying.
“Despite our best efforts, despite using and maxing out every respiratory apparatus we have, despite using every medication we have at our disposal, despite fighting as hard physically and mentally as we are able, still they die,” she said.
The knowledge that is pooled together to try to stop the unstoppable is incredible, Sullivan said.
“All of this death is draining on our psyches, yet we persist,” she said. “The images of the many deaths are readily recalled when one of us coughs, gets a bad headache or stomachache.”
The providers have formed a close bond in a short amount of time.
“We’ve faced hell together,” Sullivan said. “We’ve shored up each other, even when we’ve felt overwhelmed.”
The group remains humbled and grateful.
“I still maintain a deep-down inner peace,” she said.
The care packages from people Sullivan knows and from strangers are filled with notes of encouragement and love.
“They are salves to my soul,” she said. “I am also reminded of the one who holds me in His grip. I sing to my patients to comfort them, and to comfort myself I recite Bible verses. ‘I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.’”
Patients who were the sickest continue to die.
“As strong as we all are, it takes a toll,” Sullivan said. “How can it not? But I remind myself that ‘this too shall pass.’”
Sullivan said she has appreciated the texts, calls, messages, letters, cards and care packages she has received while in New York.
“Please know I do thank you and pray for you each time a new package arrives,” she said.