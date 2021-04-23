A Salado woman is among six people indicted in a $1.4 million payroll scheme, federal officials announced.
Veronica Rios, 42, of Salado, is charged with 18 counts of wire fraud in connection to the scheme to defraud two transportation companies.
Five others from the San Antonio area are charged. They are: Mario Martinez, 48, of Von Ormy; and Pedro Guillen, 48; Guadalupe Alsidez, 47; Amanda Hernandez, 23; and Maira Vargas, 37, all of San Antonio, defrauded the transportation companies of over $1.4 million the payroll scheme.
The indictment said Rios processed payroll for the companies, and in 2017, started overpaying employees in exchange for some of the money. Rios also added non-employees to the payroll and she also received part of those payments, according to the indictment.
Rios, Martinez, and Alsidez were arrested on Monday. They remain in custody pending detention hearings.
Guillen, Hernandez and Vargas — all arrested Wednesday — were released on bonds, a news release said.
Martinez, Guillen, Alsidez, Hernandez and Vargas are each charged with three counts of wire fraud for fraudulent payments they received from Rios.
If convicted, the defendants face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count.
The FBI investigated the case.
U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, San Antonio Division, announced the indictments.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Daphne Newaz is the prosecutor in the case.