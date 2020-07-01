A Temple man allegedly threatened his family Friday afternoon with a firearm.
Alvin Alexander, 52, allegedly threatened his family members at about 3:50 p.m., and the family members quickly left the residence in the 2000 block of South 43rd Street by the time Temple Police officers arrived, spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
Officers found a firearm in the residence and arrested Alexander, who was taken to the Bell County Jail.
He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
According to Texas Department of Public Safety criminal records, Alexander has three misdemeanor victims from 2015 — assault causes bodily injury family member, criminal trespass and violation of protective order with bias/prejudice.
Alexander’s bond was set at $125,000.