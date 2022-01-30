Today is the last day for Texans to register to vote in the upcoming primary election.
The election will take place March 1, and will include a variety of county, state and federal races.
Residents who want to register can do so at the county’s elections department, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton. Residents also can register at area libraries and Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Department of Human Services offices.
Residents will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number when they register.
Check your voter registration status at VoteTexas.gov and click on the “Am I Registered?” tab.
The first day of early voting in the primaries will be Feb. 14, and will last for two weeks until Feb. 25.
Requests for mail ballots are underway. The last day to make the request is Friday, Feb. 18.
Voters will decide on multiple races in Bell County and state government this year including governor, lieutenant governor, state Senate District 24 and Bell County’s two state representative districts.