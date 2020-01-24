The Brazos County Health District is investigating a suspected case of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus after a local resident traveled from Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus originated, according to a news release from the Brazos County Health District.
The case has not yet been confirmed as Coronavirus.
Health care providers were aware of public health guidance on novel coronavirus and quickly recognized that the patient met the criteria for coronavirus testing and is being kept isolated at home, while the precautionary testing is done.
Those that have traveled to Wuhan, China and have flu-like symptoms are encouraged to call the health district at 979-361-4440. Flu-like symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and sore throat. If medical care is needed, please call your healthcare provider first before arriving. Nonessential travel to Wuhan, China should be avoided.