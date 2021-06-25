For rural residents in Milam County, a new way to get seen by a doctor is now gaining traction.
County officials are reporting that, more than half a year after receiving the first self-contained telemedicine station in the state, residents are slowly growing more accustomed to it. The device was received by the county in November and is located at the Milam County Sheriff’s Department in Cameron, 512 N. Jefferson Ave.
Texas A&M University Health Sciences Center partnered with the Florida-based company OnMed to deploy the first telemedicine booth of its kind.
County Judge Steve Young said the booth, while not useful for everything, is a big help to the county that saw its only two hospitals close in December 2018. The closest hospitals now for the county are in Temple, more than 30 miles away.
“The hospitals, as you know, are not profitable endeavors in rural Texas and that was the problem, and that is why they closed,” Young said.
“When they did close, the issue then becomes we don’t have after hours care, we don’t have urgent care and we don’t have an emergency room.”
The booth is part of the Moonshot Research Project, a collaboration between Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and Texas A&M Health, that aims to create a series of health innovations for rural residents.
When A&M looked to partner with the county on testing this project, Young said he leapt at the chance. He said he would put one on every street corner if A&M would allow it.
The telehealth station is about 10 feet long and is wide enough for parents to be inside with between one or two kids who need to be seen. Patients simply go inside, and press a button to see a doctor or registered nurse.
Young said the station includes an array of equipment for the various tests that may be needed for everyday illnesses and injuries. This equipment includes a blood pressure monitor, a scale and even a thermal scanner that allows doctors to look for infections and show the patients on a screen.
Dr. Joy Alonzo, a clinical assistant professor at the Texas A&M College of Pharmacy, told Texas A&M TODAY in November that the booth is helpful not only for rural residents but hospitals as well.
“Under the current circumstances, a telemedicine station like this one can provide access to care for follow-up and same-day appointments that are not urgent without exposing high-risk patients,” Alonzo said. “In rural counties, it can provide access to care when primary care is not available without having patients drive 30 to 40 miles to an emergency room and unnecessarily tying up critical resources.”
So far, Young said feedback from residents who have used the machine has been positive, though some are wary about the technology.
Each visit to the booth is $45, which Young said can be covered by insurance such as Blue Cross and Blue Shield that the county uses. He said the county also is working to try and develop a monthly subscription for using the booth so people can pay a monthly fee for unlimited uses.
The booth also has hundreds of common prescriptions and can print off one if it doesn’t have the correct type.
“The people who use it rave about it,” Young said. “It is quick, it’s sanitary and it is cheap. I have had no complaints about it whatsoever.”