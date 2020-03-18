Fourteen people were arrested during a two-day sex-trafficking and prostitution sting in Temple.
The operation was conducted Friday and Saturday by the Temple Police Department and Bell County Sheriff’s Department, according to a news release.
A total of 12 johns were arrested for agreeing to engage in a sexual act for a fee. Six of the 12 are active duty enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood. Two females were arrested for prostitution, a class A misdemeanor. These two females were also on probation for felony narcotics charges.
Aware Central Texas, a civilian agency who advocates for and provides resources to victims of sex trafficking, assisted in the operation.
“This operation hopefully sends a message that these acts will not be tolerated in our city and our county. Temple PD will continue to vigilantly fight against sex trafficking while protecting those who are victimized by this industry,” said Sgt. Michael Bolton, TPD Violent Crime Enforcement Squad. “Thank you to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and Aware Central Texas for helping to make this operation successful.”
Eleven victims of sex trafficking were identified and provided resources by Aware Central Texas. Additional charges are forthcoming on a person identified for sex trafficking and possibly forcing women into this lifestyle.
The Temple Police Department and Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange will continue to be proactive in combating sex trafficking in the Central Texas Region, the release said.