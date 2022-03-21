SALADO — A Salado road is closed due to a downed tree, village officials said Monday afternoon.
The 400 block of Center Circle is closed to traffic.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.
Windy with strong thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 51F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: March 21, 2022 @ 6:19 pm