BELTON — Displaying a variety of home building and remodeling innovations, the three-day Temple Area Builders Association 45th annual Home and Garden Show winds up this afternoon at the Bell County Expo Center.
Exhibitors once again will offer activities for the Kids Zone from noon to 5 p.m. in the Assembly Hall. Awards for the SPJST Car Show will be announced at 3:30 p.m. in the exposition building. Bell County Master Gardeners, which hosted four free seminars in the exposition building on Saturday, will give two more today: Native Plants at 1 p.m. and Preview of Plants for Sale at Spring Sale at 2 p.m.
Jerry Lewis and Bob Gordon, BCMG members, presented the first Saturday seminar, Spring Vegetable Gardening. Water, sunlight, location and soil conditions are keys to good gardening, they said, and the water source should be handy.
“I like to use a soaker hose,” Gordon said. “It’s the most economical and best way to irrigate.”
If you stick your finger in the ground beside the plant and its wet, don’t water, he said.
Lewis said different plants need different amounts of water. It is not good to spray water onto plants, he said, and morning is the best time to water.
Raised beds or containers might be a good option for some gardeners, they said.
“You can make them as long as you want,” Gordon said of raised beds. But don’t make them any wider than four feet, he said, for easier access from either side.
Rather than plain dirt, use commercial potting soil in a container, Gordon said. “Regular garden soil is too heavy and won’t drain well,” he said.
These containers should be at least three gallons, for such small root crops as carrots, broccoli and cauliflower, Lewis said. For such crops as tomatoes, cucumbers and squash, they should be 5-10 gallons.
Lewis recommended using trellises. “If you don’t have a lot of room, growing up is good,” he said. “It gets the fruit off the ground.”
Beans are another plant that likes to climb, Gordon said. “You can really stretch the produce by using trellises.”
More gardening tips and an online horticulture list for Bell County are available at Aggie Horticulture, Lewis said. He handed out a Vegetable Garden Planting Guide by Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, which showed approximate early and late planting dates.
“We’re at the end of onion planting season,” he said. “From now on those planted won’t get big.”
It’s also late for potatoes, he said. They’ll still grow, but not get as big, he said. Gordon said the best time to plant potatoes is Valentine’s Day.
By getting plants from the nursery, gardeners gain several weeks over planting from seed, Gordon said. Easily transplanted are broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, pepper, tomatoes and melons, he said. Difficult plants for this are carrots, beans, greens and corn.
Both men said they’ve had good success in bending nursery tomato plants so the bottom half is horizontal to the surface, which seems to stimulate growth. Gordon said his favorite tomato is the Juliet. One way to avoid pests, he said, is to pick the tomatoes when they first start to turn color. He lets them ripen indoors, and said it doesn’t affect the flavor.