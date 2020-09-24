Temple Police officers and firefighters will participate in local National Night Out celebrations, but in a safe and socially distant manner.
The event — which aims to build relationships between neighbors and their first responders — is set for Oct. 6.
“We appreciate the support of our community and we always look forward to this event,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said in a news release. “We will use this opportunity to thank the public for their support as we anticipate being with everyone again in the future.”
The Police Department and Temple Fire & Rescue will have limited participation in neighborhood events because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.
“However, emergency vehicles from both departments will parade through participating neighborhoods to show appreciation for those hosting National Night Out events,” the release said.
Spokesman Cody Weems said residents participating in National Night Out events are encouraged to follow health and safety guidelines, including wearing masks and practicing proper social distancing when possible.
The Belton Police Department is encouraging residents to hold virtual National Night Out parties, according to a news release.
“Belton citizens can safely get involved in this year’s event by holding household picnics, decorating front yards, changing exterior lights to blue bulbs, or any other creative way of showing neighborhood unity while practicing social distancing and other safety precautions,” Candice Griffin, Belton Police support services manager, said in a statement. “We want to commemorate our strong community partnerships and remind the criminals that we are united.”