Temple shooting

Temple Police officers responded to a shooting early Sunday morning at Club Heavy, 806 E. French Ave., according to Cody Weems, Temple Police spokesman.

At about 2 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, officers responded to a shots-fired call and located an adult male on scene with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple and is is stable condition.

The circumstances of this incident are still under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information is available.