Temple Police officers responded to a shooting early Sunday morning at Club Heavy, 806 E. French Ave., according to Cody Weems, Temple Police spokesman.
At about 2 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, officers responded to a shots-fired call and located an adult male on scene with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple and is is stable condition.
The circumstances of this incident are still under investigation.
This story will be updated as more information is available.