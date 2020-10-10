A 12-inch gecko was only one of the unusual sights for those attending the HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show on Saturday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center.
There were reptiles, amphibians, mammals and related supplies. The educational section—in addition to live displays of the four poisonous snakes found in Texas—even had a few birds. The show continues from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today.
Shawn Gray, owner of the HERPS Show, said it was his first show in Temple. He holds about 30 shows per year, he said, in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Missouri and Colorado. Vendors from all over the country bring animals, supplies, feeders and other animal related products.
Growing up in south Texas, Gray said, he began keeping and breeding reptiles when he was eight years old.
“I used to be a vendor,” he said. “I used to breed about 1,000 geckos every year.”
The reptile industry in the U.S.A. garners about $14 million a year, he said.
When he launched the show six years ago, he said, he wanted it to have a family atmosphere.
“We want the customers to come in and feel welcome,” he said. “We pick our vendors to make sure it’s the highest quality.”
A new show will average about 2,500 visitors for the weekend, he said. Some older shows will draw up to 5,000 people.
The attraction of a reptile as a pet is that it’s something a little different, he said, usually appealing to children in their teens.
“A lot of kids have allergies to dogs and cats,” he said. “So this is an alternate pet.”
Brandi Nickerson, co-founder of Nature’s Edge Wildlife and Reptile Rescue of Fort Worth, said they have birds of prey, small mammals, deer, songbirds —basically anything in Texas.
“We even have an alligator,” she said.
Some of their pet reptiles are available for adoption, she said.
They had a red tailed hawk, a barred owl and an eastern screech owl in their educational booth. Also on display, although not from Texas, were a bearded dragon, which hails from Australia, and an Argentine tegu lizard.
Todd Becker of Valley Mills was showing off his High Scale Enclosures for reptiles.
“These are professionally made enclosures,” he said. “They are furniture quality, which is what gives them appeal.”
He also offered many other things, including baby sulcata tortoises, usually found in Africa’s desert regions. They are the third largest tortoise in the world, he said, and will get up to 150-200 lbs. Generally speaking, he said, tortoises are a land animal and turtles live in the water.
Becker does about 20 shows a year, he said, but most of his business is through Facebook . It’s a fulltime job, he said.
Chris Vargas of South Tex Gex in Corpus Christi was selling geckos, including the 12-inch one.
“I breed and raise them for the pet trade,” he said.
A hobby for about 20 years, this became a full time business for him in June, he said. He’s now making at least two shows a month.
“It’s paying off,” he said. “It’s a big market.”
His 12-inch gecko is a leachie , he said, the largest gecko species in the world. They’re originally from New Caledonia, he said, and get up to 15 inches long. They are highly coveted in the reptile world, he said.
“They’re just a display animal,” he said, although you can pick them up, hold them and interact with them. Geckos are omnivorous, but he feeds them a special fruit smoothie.