Several Veterans Day ceremonies are scheduled for this week to celebrate former and current service members of the United States Armed Forces.
The city of Temple will host an inaugural Veterans Day ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
“During the ceremony, Mayor Tim Davis will present a proclamation in recognition of Veterans Day,” city of Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said in a news release.
The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, meanwhile, will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 — a service that will feature the Belton High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Color Guard, community leaders, local Veterans of Foreign Wars commanders, and a brass band.
The event, open to the public, will be held in front of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce office at 412 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
“We are excited to honor those who have served our country and our community with this Veterans Day ceremony, and we are especially excited to honor the veterans who had bricks added during the past year to the Patriot Way Brick Walk,” Randy Pittenger, president and CEO of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, said.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center and VFW Post No. 1820 in Temple will host two bell ringing ceremonies — which honor the celebration that occurred on Armistice Day in 1918 at the end of World War I — this weekend.
The first is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Moffatt Cemetery, 13956 State Highway 36 in Moody, while the second is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at Seaton Cemetery on Seaton Road in Coryell County.
School ceremonies
Several Bell County school districts, including Temple ISD and Belton ISD, will join in on the Veterans Day festivities on Thursday, as Friday is a student and staff holiday for many.
The Temple High School JROTC program will salute local heroes during a Pass In Review ceremony on Thursday — a Veteran’s Day tradition that the campus adopted in the mid-1990s.
The event, which will kick off at noon at the Temple High School Soccer Complex, will be open to the public, according to the Temple Independent School District.
“Sometimes people don’t understand how (a veteran’s) sacrifice can vary. It could be spending time away from family members during birthdays, or it could be coming back home with some significant injuries,” retired Maj. Gary Maki, an ROTC instructor at Temple High School, told the Telegram last year. “So every year we have a formal celebration where our intent is to celebrate our Veterans to make sure that they know that their sacrifice is not forgotten.”
South Belton Middle School in Belton ISD will host its ninth annual Take a Veteran to School Day.
“It’s a day to celebrate veterans and educate students about the sacrifices veterans make to serve our country,” Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said. “Veterans will be honored at a school-wide assembly and then visit with classes to share their experiences in the military.”
The choir at Charter Oak Elementary in Belton ISD also is scheduled to present a Veterans Day celebration at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the campus cafeteria.
Although most Bell County school districts will hold its Veterans Day programs on Thursday, Bartlett ISD will host its celebration at 2:45 p.m. Friday at the Bartlett High School Gymnasium.
“Bartlett ISD appreciates the veterans that are a part of our community,” Bartlett ISD said in a Facebook post.
Operation Green Light
Bell County will participate through Operation Green Light for Veterans — a national movement spurred by the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers.
“Counties across the United States are demonstrating appreciation and support for America’s veterans by lighting their offices green from Monday, Nov. 7, to Sunday, Nov. 13,” Bell County spokesman James Stafford said in a news release. “As part of this national movement, the Bell County Historic Courthouse in Belton will be illuminated green every evening this week.”