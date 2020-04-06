Crime in Central Texas isn’t anything new. But have any crime categories increased during the battle with COVID-19?
That question was asked Monday of several Bell County law enforcement agencies. Only one agency said cases were up because of COVID-19.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department hasn’t seen any increase or decline in the number of calls or more cases assigned to investigators, Lt. Bob Reinhard, spokesman, said Monday.
A correctional officer was assaulted March 24 in the Bell County Jail when an inmate, Lateisha Lanay Thomas, 31, of Temple allegedly hit the officer above the left eye with a closed fist, Reinhard said.
After an investigation, the case was screened by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and a warrant was issued by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman for the alleged assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony.
Although domestic violence cases were up in March, that kind of fluctuation happens all the time throughout the year, Reinhard said.
“To definitely link the domestic violence increase to COVID-19 would be impossible at this point,” he said.
Domestic disturbance and family violence numbers are up in Belton, city of Belton spokesman Paul Romer said.
Joshua Rivera, 23, of Temple supposedly assaulted his girlfriend and fought with her son Friday afternoon. The disturbance happened in the 1000 block of Mitchell Circle. Rivera was charged with assault with bodily injury.
Temple Police officers haven’t noticed any drastic changes or trends related to COVID-19, spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
A domestic disturbance was called in at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday for the 1100 block of Jamestown Drive.
When Temple Police officers arrived at the location, they were told a 39-year-old man was hitting individuals with a baseball bat. A female and two males had visible injuries, Weems said.
Anthony Wayne Moore Jr., a Temple resident, was found a block away and was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Two third-degree felony holds were listed for him in the Bell County Jail. He remained Monday in the jail with bond set at $25,000.