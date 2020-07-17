A domestic disturbance call in Temple led to the arrest of a woman who allegedly assaulted an elderly relative.
Mari-sol Garcia, 29, reportedly attacked a 67-year-old relative near the 1100 block of East French Avenue, Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Christoff said Friday.
The call was received at about 2:50 p.m. Garcia was found near Canyon Creek Drive and arrested for family violence/injury to elderly, a felony charge.
Garcia also had an outstanding warrant for non-payment of child support.
The felony family violence case was reviewed Friday by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
Garcia was in the Bell County Jail Friday with a $2,000 bond set.
Man allegedly assaults woman
A 54-year-old Temple man was arrested Thursday night for allegedly threatening a woman with a knife.
Danny Wayne Stanford was in a physical fight with the victim when he pulled a knife on her, Christoff said Friday. Stanford was found by Temple Police officers near the 1000 block of South Ninth Street.
Stanford was arrested for aggravated assault and taken to the Bell County Jail.
The aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case was under review by the District Attorney’s Office.