A Belton lawyer was named the new judge for Bell County’s 169th District Court, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday.
Cari Starritt-Burnett, a partner and co-owner of Harker Heights-based law firm Seigman, Starritt-Burnett & Sinkfield, PLLC, will replace Gordon Adams on the 169th court bench following his retirement in June.
“I’m very excited and nervous,” Starritt-Burnett told the Telegram Friday afternoon. “It’s huge and I’m excited to get to work.”
Starritt-Burnett, 49, who heads the family law department of her firm, will serve for a term set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022, or until her successor is duly elected, Abbott said in a news release.
In a statement, she thanked Abbott for the appointment as well support from local state Reps. Hugh Shine of Temple and Brad Buckley of Salado and state Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, who represents Bell County.
“I also want to thank my current law partners for allowing me to take the step to serve in a more public capacity,” she said. “I can’t wait to get to work for the Bell County citizens!”
Starritt-Burnett said she was ready to tackle the backlog in Bell County courts that resulted from the coronavirus pandemic.
“With COVID-19, there is significant backlog in our dockets right now, and I look forward to putting a dent in some of that in order to help the other hard-working district judges in Bell County,” Starritt-Burnett said. “I really want to specifically thank Judge Gordon Adams for continuing to sit as a retired visiting judge to keep the docket moving since his July retirement.
Starritt-Burnett is the 2019 recipient of the Bell County Jim Bowmer Lawyer of the Year award.
“Cari Starritt-Burnett has been a family law attorney in the Killeen area since her admission to the Texas State Bar in 1997,” according to profile on her firm’s website. “Through the years, she has developed strategies and practices that she utilizes to help clients understand how the law applies to their situation…”
She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and its Family Law Section and past president and member of the Bell County Bar Association. Additionally, she is a member of the Bell County Women’s Bar Association and the College of the State Bar of Texas.
She is president-elect and former secretary of Foster Love of Bell County, board member of the city of Belton Buildings and Standards Commission, member for the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, and volunteer for various community events. She has prior affiliations as a member of the Campus Improvement Team for the Belton Independent School District and a prior board member for the Armed Services YMCA.
Starritt-Burnett received a bachelor’s degree in government/political science from Angelo State University and a juris doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.
“My family & close friends have always been my rock — as my daughter heads off to college this week, everyone has asked what will consume my time now,” Starritt-Burnett said. “I want to throw myself into working hard for this county. I love the law, I really do.”