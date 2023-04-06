Organizers of the 22nd annual Way of the Cross procession in Temple announced Thursday that the five-mile walk is canceled as heavy rain and potential flooding is forecasted for Central Texas.
“We decided to cancel the Way of the Cross based on the forecast,” Tony Cortez, a St. Luke Catholic Church parishioner, told the Telegram. “It’s cold and damp outside, and we don’t want anybody to get sick or hurt. So we decided to go ahead and make the decision today so that the priests can announce it during Thursday’s services.”
The procession — previously scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church before proceeding to St. Mary Catholic Church and ending at St. Luke Catholic Church — was expected to draw anywhere from 300 to 500 participants.
“This Way of the Cross all started as an idea 22 years ago by the priest at St. Luke at the time. He approached the Knights of Columbus here and said, ‘Hey, I had this idea about having this procession on Good Friday through Temple. What do y’all think about it?’ Cortez said. “It has kind of evolved through the years and continued with all three parishes organizing, contributing and participating. It’s been a great joint effort.”
Last year, nearly 500 Bell County residents assembled for the event.
“We’ve done it for at least seven years but we had to take a break when COVID shut everything down, so it was great to come out for a time of fellowship,” Larry Lockhart, whose family attends services at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple, said at the time. “My son and wife are here with me and it was a very humbling experience. Today is a time of remembrance for what Jesus did for us.”
Although this year’s procession was canceled, Cortez encouraged his fellow Christians to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and his promise to eternal life over the next few days.
“These are probably the most solemn three or four days — four days that the whole church is based off. It’s why we are Christians. It’s why we are Catholics,” he said. “Jesus was born both God and man for the purpose that he was going to sacrifice himself, his body, for us when he died — before rising again on the third day.”
All three parishes will still hold other Good Friday gatherings.
“Please join us at 3 p.m. for Stations of the Cross and 6 p.m. for the Passion, veneration and communion service led by Deacon Matt,” Theresa Mireles, a St. Mary Catholic Church parishioner, said.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, and St. Luke Catholic Church, meanwhile, will each host a service at 7 p.m. on Friday.