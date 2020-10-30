A Temple man who received six years deferred adjudication probation in August 2019 for an indecency with a child by exposure charge was back in the Bell County Jail Friday.
Dalton Richard Ray Schauer, 21, was arrested by Temple Police officers after they served a warrant in the 700 block of East Downs Avenue for his arrest on five felony charges filed by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.
Schauer was originally charged with the sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, but accepted a plea deal offered by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
His victim in October 2018 was a 15-year-old Temple High School student who Schauer believed was 16 years old, he told investigators.
Schauer is charged with two counts of deadly conduct discharging a firearm, third-degree felonies, and three counts of robbery, all first-degree felonies.
His bonds Friday totaled $225,000.