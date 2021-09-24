A Temple mother faces a state jail felony for alleged drunken driving with a 2-year-old child in the back seat.
Roxanne Alexis Alcozer, 33, is charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age. She was released from the Bell County Jail July 27 after posting $20,000 bond, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.
On July 26, Alcozer was driving in West Temple when she hit a curb near the intersection of West Adams Avenue and State Highway 317, causing damage to her vehicle.
Temple Police Department Sgt. Tom Menix said officers discovered a 2-year-old in the back seat of the damaged vehicle.
When an officer talked with Alcozer, “her statements were confusing” and she was asked to participate in sobriety tests, Menix said in the affidavit.
Officers observed four of six clues in a horizontal nystagmus test; seven of eight clues in the walk and turn test and three of four clues in the one leg stand test.
Based on Alcozer’s performance, the officer believed she was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
Alcozer refused to provide a blood sample, but a sample was obtained after police executed a search warrant, the affidavit said.
Alcozer was indicted on the felony charge by a Bell County grand jury on Sept. 8.