Mother Neff State Park was a hot spot with hikers on New Year’s Day.
The state park near Moody recorded 603 visitors for its annual First Day Hike on Jan. 1 this year — the most in recent years, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said.
Sunny skies and a high in the 70s aided with the number of visitors to state parks.
Nearly 8,000 participants statewide shattered the previous attendance record for New Year’s Day, Texas Parks and Wildlife said in a news release.
“Texans across the state traveled to one of the 83 participating parks and hiked, biked and paddled a combined 17,190 miles,” the department said.
Cedar Hill State Park, in the southern part of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, had the most participants this year with 773 visitors on Jan. 1.
Behind Mother Neff at No. 3 was Palo Duro Canyon State Park near Canyon with 414 visitors, fourth was Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose with 392 visitors and fifth was Brazos Bend State Park in Needville with 384 visitors.
“What an exciting way to kick off the 100-year anniversary of Texas State Parks,” Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks, said. “This year, more Texans than ever before participated in First Day Hikes. I am thrilled that I could be a part of the effort that saw Texas lead the nation in the number of hikes, participants and miles hiked. However, the number of miles hiked pales in comparison to the number of smiles created by First Day Hikes in Texas this year. Thank you all for joining us — please come back soon with a friend.”
H-E-B, a presenting sponsor of the TPW Centennial Celebration, donated 5,000 samples from its sustainable product line “Field and Future” for visitors during First Day Hikes.
“The product brand supports efforts such as coastal conservation along the Texas Gulf Coast, black bear restoration in West Texas and establishment of Palo Pinto Mountains State Park in North Texas, the state’s newest state park,” TPW said.
For more information about how Texas State Parks is celebrating its centennial, visit texasstateparks.org/100years.