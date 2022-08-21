Single-family homes, apartments and retail areas are planned for a 155.37-acre tract in West Temple just north of Lake Belton High School.
A rezoning request for the land was unanimously approved on its first reading by the Temple City Council on Thursday — one of several growth-related zoning requests.
The tract, addressed as 9918 and 9808 FM 2483, was rezoned from agricultural zoning to a combination of single family, multifamily and general retail zoning. A portion of the land being rezoned was annexed by the city in May.
Of the 155.37 acres, 128.66 acres is set to be used for single-family homes with another 14.77 acres to be set aside for a multifamily development. Phase one of the development, on 53.56 acres of the single-family tract, is expected to include 209 homes.
The remaining 11.93 acres of land will be used for general retail, with five acres along State Highway 317 to be used for self storage.
Brian Chandler, director of planning and development for the city, said the development also would include increased walkability in the area. He pointed out that this would especially be true for the nearby Lake Belton campus.
“In terms of sidewalks and trails, the applicant has worked with staff to provide some connectivity to the north and Morgan’s Point Resort,” Chandler said. “(This) would allow for future hike and bike access to the high school.”
Another rezoning request in West Temple also was unanimously approved by the Council on its first reading.
This request was for a 0.98 acre tract addressed as 6303 State Highway 317. The tract was initially approved to be rezoned from agricultural zoning to general retail, which aligned with other uses in the area.
Developers of the tract have suggested using the space for a flooring business as well as an additional space.
East Temple housing
The final rezoning request approved by the Council in a unanimous vote was for a five-acre tract in East Temple.
The tract, addressed as 2109 Lavendusky Drive, would go from its current agricultural zoning to single family zoning.
Developers said the project is expected to include between 22 and 24 detached single-family homes once completed. The entire development will consist of a single street that will end at a cul-de-sac.
In addition to homes, city officials said the development also would include space for a future road connection for the city.
Voluntary annexation
Council members also unanimously approved the first reading of a voluntary annexation in North Temple.
The proposed annexation includes 56.94 acres located at 7219 Brewster Road, just south of Troy. Property owner, Bohkers LLC, made the request for a voluntary annexation in June.
Chandler said this annexation was located adjacent to another recent annexation along the same road approved earlier this year.
“Residential rezoning is anticipated not long after the annexation is approved,” he said.
Each of the four first readings are expected to be voted on during the next City Council meeting, scheduled at 5 p.m. Sept. 1 at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.