Easter Fest

A little girl hesitates at the top of a slide during the Easter Fest on Saturday at the Robinson Family Farm. The event continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.

People kept pouring into the grounds of the Robinson Family Farm, 2651 Bob White Road, on Saturday for the Easter Fest, but there was still room for more — and almost no end to what they could see or do.

