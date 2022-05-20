A downtown Temple parking lot closure at First Street, south of Avenue A, will be delayed until June 6 due to construction material delays, officials said Friday.
The project is scheduled to last four months.
Detours will be implemented in the area, as needed, with advance notice given, the city of Temple said in a news release. Motorists should use caution and pay attention to all traffic control devices.
Residents with questions can contact the city of Temple Engineering Division at 254-298-5660.