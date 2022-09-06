Shoe box gifts

Members of the First Baptist Church of Troy packed shoe boxes last October for Operation Christmas Child, a ministry that presents gift-filled shoe boxes to children in need worldwide in order to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Thirty members packed more than 100 shoe box gifts with toys, school supplies and hygiene products.

 Photo courtesy of Laurie Bailey

A project leaders’ workshop hosted by the Mid-Texas Area Team for Operation Christmas Child will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W Central Ave. in Temple.