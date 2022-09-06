A project leaders’ workshop hosted by the Mid-Texas Area Team for Operation Christmas Child will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W Central Ave. in Temple.
Operation Christmas Child workshop set for Saturday
- STAFF REPORT
