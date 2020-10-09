A longtime Temple College board member was awarded the 2020 M. Dale Ensign Trustee Leadership Award from the Association of Community College Trustees on Thursday.
Lydia Santibañez, who has been a member of the Temple College board of trustees since 1990, earned this national recognition through her renowned leadership and active engagement in community life. She was named an award finalist in July after winning the Western Region Trustee Leadership Award from the ACCT.
“To receive an award for serving in an area you have a passion for is truly a blessing and very humbling,” Santibañez said in a news release. “I accept this award from ACCT on behalf of my fellow Temple College trustees and our president, Dr. Christina Ponce. Together, we have made student success our top priority.”
Ponce said Santibañez is incredibly deserving of this recognition, and extended her gratitude to Santibañez for her continued service to the Temple College community.
“She has been a dedicated servant leader on the Temple College board for 30 years,” Ponce said. “We are so fortunate to have such an innovative board dedicated to student success, and are extremely grateful to trustee Santibañez for her leadership and years of service to the community and our students.”
Santibañez also has held positions with the ACCT board of directors, the National Association of Latino Community College Trustees, the Texas Association of Community College Trustees and the Texas Latino Trustee Association.
But Santibañez’s community service does not stop there.
Her board service includes positions with the Temple Chamber of Commerce, the Temple South Rotary Club, the Cultural Activities Center and the Temple-Belton Board of Realtors.
In the years prior, Santibañez received a variety of other awards, including the Women of Distinction Award from the Girl Scouts of Central Texas, the American Association of Women in Community Colleges Leadership Award, the Rotary International Award for Service and the United States Veterans Affairs Secretary’s Award for Excellence in Chaplaincy.
Her latest recognition for the 2020 M. Dale Ensign Trustee Leadership Award came during the annual ACCT Awards Gala on Thursday — an event held virtually this year.
Bob Browder, TC board of trustees chairman, was among the many who congratulated Santibañez. He stressed how Santibañez has been a “passionate advocate” for promoting student success.
“In her 30 years of service, Lydia has been an exemplary board member, who has made many significant contributions toward promoting community colleges locally, at the state level and nationally,” he said.