KILLEEN – Erik Reynolds, a music major at Texas A&M University – Central Texas, will give his senior recital at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Reynolds, who plays both tuba and euphonium, will perform a varied program featuring works by Bach, Painparé, Barat, Curnow, and Horovitz in collaboration with pianist David Perez-Guerra.
Reynolds plans to graduate in May 2021 with a bachelor of arts degree in instrumental music.
Previously, Reynolds attended both Central Texas College and Temple College, where he studied euphonium with Temple College music faculty members Jordan Tucker and Clay Garrett.
At A&M-Central Texas, Reynolds added tuba studies, also with Dr. Garrett.
Reynolds has performed with the Central Texas College concert band, jazz band and choir, the Temple College Symphonic Band and Orchestra, and with the Temple Symphony Orchestra for their spring 2020 performance of “The Pirates of Penzance.”
While current health and safety precautions disallow a live performance, the recital will be an online performance available at https://youtu.be/7fPr45d28hE
For more information about the A&M-Central Texas music program and partnership with Temple College, visit https://www.tamuct.edu/degrees/undergraduate/music.html.